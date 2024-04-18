AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
There are no restrictions on foreign tourists: KPCTA

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Barkatullah Marwat has said that there is no restriction on the arrival of international tourists and their subsequent visit to the scenic places anywhere in the province.

“The international tourists can come and visit the beautiful places of their choice anywhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on tourism visa while foreigners coming to KP on other visa must have to obtain Non-Objection Certificate before visiting tourist attractions in the province,” said a communiqué here

on Wednesday, quoting him as saying.

The DG made it clear that KP government, Tourism Department and KPCTA warmly welcome international tourists to visit marvelous scenic sites of their choice in nook and corner of the province. He said there was no restriction on traveling and visits of international tourists to KP. He advised the foreign tourists to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and obtain NOCs before visiting scenic places.

It may be mentioned that some international tourists were stopped at the checkpoint at the Toll Plaza on Swat Expressway in Malakand to verify their traveling documents the previous day. After verification, the tourists were then escorted by the police squad to their destination.

The DG said that certain elements launched a malicious propaganda on social media about the legal procedure and lawful code of conduct for traveling and presented a negative picture of the incident to fulfill their nefarious designs. “The news about the incident on social media is fake, false, fabricated and with no verifiable facts,” the communiqué said.

