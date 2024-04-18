BD operations/assets: BAFL board approves Bank Asia’s offer

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited has accorded its approval/acceptance, in principle, to the non-binding indicative offer received from the Bank Asia Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh (Bank Asia) to acquire the bank’s Bangladesh operations/assets and liabilities, subject to compliance with all applicable laws/regulations and obtaining of necessary/regulatory approvals.

“We will now seek approval from the State Bank of Pakistan for Bank Asia to commence due diligence on bank Alfalah, Bangladesh,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

