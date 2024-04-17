Hong Kong shares open with a small loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned the fight against inflation might take more time than expected, fuelling worries interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.14 percent, or 23.43 points, to 16,225.54.

Hong Kong shares begin with more losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.99 points to 3,008.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.45 percent, or 7.42 points to 1,645.86.