AIRLINK 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 69.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.92%)
FFBL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.49%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 130.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.92%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.05%)
OGDC 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.68%)
PAEL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PIAA 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.96%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.27%)
PRL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.97%)
PTC 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
SEARL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 65.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
SSGC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
TRG 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.8%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
BR30 24,021 Decreased By -85.1 (-0.35%)
KSE100 70,490 Increased By 6.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 23,176 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.11%)
Hong Kong shares open with a small loss

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2024 01:12pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned the fight against inflation might take more time than expected, fuelling worries interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.14 percent, or 23.43 points, to 16,225.54.

Hong Kong shares begin with more losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.99 points to 3,008.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.45 percent, or 7.42 points to 1,645.86.

Hong Kong stocks

