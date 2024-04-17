RBNZ sectoral factor inflation model up 4.3% year on year in Q1

WELLINGTON: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose 4.3% year-on-year in the first quarter.

The country’s official statistics agency earlier in the day released figures that showed the consumer price index was at 4.0% in the first quarter, but that non-tradeable inflation was surprisingly high at 5.8%.

NZ dollar falls

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of keeping inflation within its target range of 1% to 3%.