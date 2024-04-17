AIRLINK 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
BOP 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
DFML 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.17%)
DGKC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
FCCL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
HBL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
HUBC 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.71%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.08%)
PPL 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
PRL 28.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.19%)
PTC 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
SEARL 59.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
SNGP 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,099 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 70,458 Decreased By -26 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,194 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

RBNZ sectoral factor inflation model up 4.3% year on year in Q1

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 11:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WELLINGTON: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose 4.3% year-on-year in the first quarter.

The country’s official statistics agency earlier in the day released figures that showed the consumer price index was at 4.0% in the first quarter, but that non-tradeable inflation was surprisingly high at 5.8%.

NZ dollar falls

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of keeping inflation within its target range of 1% to 3%.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Comments

200 characters

RBNZ sectoral factor inflation model up 4.3% year on year in Q1

World Bank, Pakistan agree to rolling country framework plan for 10 years: Finance Division

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Saudi Arabia agrees to build strong partnership

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

Dubai International Airport says it is experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather

Read more stories