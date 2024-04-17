AIRLINK 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.73%)
BOP 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
DFML 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.17%)
DGKC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
FCCL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
HBL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
HUBC 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.86%)
OGDC 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.71%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.4%)
PPL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.56%)
PTC 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
SEARL 59.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SNGP 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,099 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 70,458 Decreased By -26 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,194 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.04%)
Australian shares flat as miners counter gains in banks, gold stocks

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 10:10am

Australian shares were little changed on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight miners countered gains in financial and gold stocks, while investors exercised caution amid signs that US central bank policymakers are in no hurry to lower interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was almost flat at 7,618.6 as of 0022 GMT.

The benchmark fell 1.8% on Tuesday in its worst session since March 11.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that a string of disappointing data will likely cause the central bank to take longer than expected to become confident that inflation is falling.

Back in Sydney, investors will be looking for clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s future monetary policy trajectory from March jobs data due on Thursday.

Among sectors, mining retreated 0.3% after underlying iron ore prices dropped overnight.

Mining giant Rio Tinto was trading down 0.8% after it reported a fall in first-quarter iron ore shipments.

BHP Group and Fortescue dropped 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Banks were up 0.5% after a five-day slide, buoyed by hopes of solid earnings as the quarterly reporting season kicks off this week.

Australian shares tick higher as banks gain

Gold stocks rose 1.5% and were among major gainers on the benchmark index, after bullion prices closed steady overnight. Evolution Mining gained 5.4% after reporting solid production results, while Northern Star Resources was up 0.5%.

Energy stocks rose 0.2%. Oil prices settled flat overnight as global economic woes countered rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% at 11,749.3.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand showed that the consumer price index rose 0.6% in the first quarter, in line with forecasts.

Australian shares

