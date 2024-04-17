AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
Workers demand govt de-seal cigarette factory

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of employees and workers of Walton Tobacco Company Tuesday appealed to the Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir to take notice of ‘illegal’ closure of the factory.

They also demanded immediate de-sealing of the premises as families of more than 400 workers are facing difficult conditions due to workers being unemployed following the closure.

The workers appealed to the Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir that they were the victims of exploitation and were suffering due to the administration’s ‘illegal’ act.

Spokesman Walton Tobacco Company Arif Zia accused that they are receiving threats of serious consequences from the administration of Azad Kashmir.

He further said that Walton is the highest tax-paying company in Azad Kashmir, which pays Rs240 million to the national exchequer every month.

Arif Zia claimed that his company was raided illegally and subsequently sealed while all the products were seized.

Leaders of factory workers Muhammad Ali and Umar Ahmed said AJK government’s indifferent attitude was disappointing. The government’s action was biased and based on unfounded assumptions, the alleged.

However, Arif Zia said that unemployment rate is increasing in Azad Kashmir due to these factors on part the government.

Earlier, workers and employees of Walton Tobacco Company held a protest demonstration at Rawalpindi Road outside the factory in Mirpur Chatrapadi, and demanded the administration to immediately de-seal the factory.

