AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

CM for adoption of ‘new cropping pattern’ to offset water shortage effects

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing concern over the impact of climate change on water scarcity said that this could be addressed by introducing a new cropping pattern that includes low delta crops aimed at reducing water consumption and increasing efficiency in agriculture.

He said that climate change impact was emerging in the shape of water scarcity. In order to tackle water scarcity the government is planning a new cropping pattern that includes low delta, high-yield crops to reduce water intake and upturn agricultural efficiency, he said presiding over a joint meeting of Irrigation and Agriculture departments here at the CM House.

He said that during the Kharif season-2024 water shortage was expected to 30 percent but it could be more acute; therefore, our agriculture sector would suffer. He said the irrigation and agriculture departments should chalk out a plan for changing the cropping patterns.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah told the meeting that he would activate the agriculture department’s research wing for necessary research so that that could be disseminated to the farmers and growers.

The chief minister said that water conservation in agriculture has become important. He added that there were various methods for agricultural water conservation, including drip irrigation, sprinkle system, dry farming, conservation tillage and various others. “We have to study which method suits of weather, which method would be successful in which area, and how and when to start,” he said and added this all needed an appropriate study and research.

However, the chief minister in another meeting reviewed the progress of the Rs72 billion K-IV Augmentation works and approved RS14.7 billion as 20 per cent provincial government share.

He directed Minister P&D Nasir Shah to get the pending approvals for dedicated procurements from the concerned teams of the World Bank/AIIB.

The meeting was told that NOCs for augmentation works were being sought from different 12 federal and provincial agencies for identification and relocation of their system. However, the CM directed the local govt department and Water Board to pursue them for issuance of the NOC. He asked the P&D department to start the process of hiring consultants for the K-IV augmentation component by the time the Planning & Commission approves the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Syed Murad Ali Shah Agriculture climate change water shortage Asif Hyder Shah AIIB

Comments

200 characters

CM for adoption of ‘new cropping pattern’ to offset water shortage effects

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories