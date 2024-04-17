CM for adoption of ‘new cropping pattern’ to offset water shortage effects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing concern over the impact of climate change on water scarcity said that this could be addressed by introducing a new cropping pattern that includes low delta crops aimed at reducing water consumption and increasing efficiency in agriculture.

He said that climate change impact was emerging in the shape of water scarcity. In order to tackle water scarcity the government is planning a new cropping pattern that includes low delta, high-yield crops to reduce water intake and upturn agricultural efficiency, he said presiding over a joint meeting of Irrigation and Agriculture departments here at the CM House.

He said that during the Kharif season-2024 water shortage was expected to 30 percent but it could be more acute; therefore, our agriculture sector would suffer. He said the irrigation and agriculture departments should chalk out a plan for changing the cropping patterns.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah told the meeting that he would activate the agriculture department’s research wing for necessary research so that that could be disseminated to the farmers and growers.

The chief minister said that water conservation in agriculture has become important. He added that there were various methods for agricultural water conservation, including drip irrigation, sprinkle system, dry farming, conservation tillage and various others. “We have to study which method suits of weather, which method would be successful in which area, and how and when to start,” he said and added this all needed an appropriate study and research.

However, the chief minister in another meeting reviewed the progress of the Rs72 billion K-IV Augmentation works and approved RS14.7 billion as 20 per cent provincial government share.

He directed Minister P&D Nasir Shah to get the pending approvals for dedicated procurements from the concerned teams of the World Bank/AIIB.

The meeting was told that NOCs for augmentation works were being sought from different 12 federal and provincial agencies for identification and relocation of their system. However, the CM directed the local govt department and Water Board to pursue them for issuance of the NOC. He asked the P&D department to start the process of hiring consultants for the K-IV augmentation component by the time the Planning & Commission approves the project.

