Balochistan PA speaker’s victory: ECP suspends notification, orders re-polling

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the notification of Abdul Khaliq Khan’s victory in the general elections and ordered re-polling at 12 polling stations in the provincial constituency PB-51 (Chaman) on April 21.

The decision comes after petitions were filed by Khan’s opponents, Muhammad Asghar Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP), Abasin Achakzai, and Muhammad Sadiq, alleging irregularities in the polling process.