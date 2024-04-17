Sharjeel says law, order situation in Sindh improving

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that ‘situation that arose during the caretaker government’ is being improved.

The situation in the Katcha area in Sindh is better than before. The Home Minister and IG Sindh are present in the Katcha area. Thirteen hostages have been rescued in the last fortnight, two hostages in Ghotki, eight in Kashmore, and three in Shikarpur. Six people have been rescued from a honey trap. The abduction attempt was thwarted by the police taking timely action.

The police and Rangers are conducting an operation in the raw area, the situation has improved significantly, he said, addressing a press conference here Tuesday.

He said that the targeted operation is ongoing, and the law and order situation has significantly improved. Efforts are under way to control street crime. In the early days of April, 11 street criminals were killed and 60 injured in encounters by the Karachi police. A total of 104 street criminals were arrested during this period.

Additionally, 85 suspects involved in vehicle theft were apprehended, and 246 pistols, a rifle, 2 short guns, and 2 hand grenades were recovered from various suspects. In the past week alone, six street criminals were killed, 33 injured, and a total of 59 street criminals were arrested in police operations against street crime.

Karachi West Police apprehended 7 suspects of the Raja Gang involved in several incidents, while Karachi Central Police arrested 3 street criminals involved in 8 incidents of street crime. Keamari Police also arrested 6 street criminals after encounters, who were involved in numerous incidents of street crime.

He emphasised that illegal immigrants in Sindh pose a significant and longstanding challenge. The government is earnestly working to address this issue.

The Sindh government has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining law and order, as evidenced by the Chief Minister of Sindh convening the first meeting specifically dedicated to this matter.

Memon highlighted the pervasive drug problem in Pakistan, emphasising the dangers of substances like crystal and ice which impair cognitive function. He noted that even parents have fallen victim to the influence of these drugs.

The province is committed to cracking down on narcotics with a zero-tolerance policy, and the Sindh Police is collaborating closely with the Excise Police in this regard.

Memon disclosed that the police have recovered 42-kg of hashish, while the excise police have seized 128-kg of hashish in operations against drug dealers. Specifically, 60-kg of hashish was seized in Rohri Sukkur, 26-kg in Korangi, 5-kg in Jacobabad, and 4=kg in Karachi West.

Additionally, 1-kg ice and 10,306 litres of raw liquor were confiscated from the accused, as reported by the Excise Police. Moreover, an attempt to smuggle cocaine from Lahore to Karachi was thwarted, leading to the arrest of a Nigerian citizen named Onika.

