Punjab Assembly passes various bills

Hassan Abbas Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Tuesday. The bill Introduced by government member Samiullah Khan.

Alongside this bill, Motia Begum, a member of PML-N, introduced a resolution addressing public interests. The resolution advocates for the establishment of Baba Farid University in Pakpattan, stressing the importance of offering contemporary science and technology education. Additionally, it highlights the necessity of creating employment opportunities for graduates from Baba Farid University.

Moreover, the House approved a resolution by Zarnab Sher, calling for the establishment of a Danish School in Mandi Bahauuddin. The resolution underscores the importance of utilizing donated land in Village Dhok Nawan Lok of District Mandi Bahauuddin for constructing the school under the Danish School System. It emphasizes the significance of providing quality education to deserving children in the area. These legislative actions reflect the government’s dedication to addressing critical issues and enhancing educational prospects in Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced after a delay of two hours and sixteen minutes, with Deputy Speaker Zaheer Channar presiding. Fatiha was offered in remembrance of recent terrorism victims, including those affected by the Mustang terrorist attacks. Opposition protests erupted due to the absence of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar and Education Secretary from the House. Opposition member Malik Ahmed Bhachar criticized their absence, citing it as a reflection of the government’s negligence towards education.

During a media talk, opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan raised pressing issues faced by the agricultural sector and healthcare system. Ahmed expressed concerns regarding the conversion of agricultural lands into colonies, leading to increased prices of crops, fertilizers, diesel, and medicines. He also criticized the government’s decision to raise petrol and diesel prices, warning of adverse effects on the economy. Ahmed stressed the need for prioritizing healthcare and agriculture over other sectors.

Rana Muhammad Saleem emphasized the necessity of addressing farmers’ concerns regarding wheat procurement policies.

Hassan Buttar advocated for a support price of Rs4,200 per 40 kg of wheat, aligning with Sindh’s policy.

Syed Amir Shah highlighted the disparity between diesel prices and wheat procurement rates, urging the government to facilitate wheat procurement to avoid farmer protests.

Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin discussed various pressing issues concerning the agricultural sector, including loan procurement and wheat reserves. Despite challenges posed by inclement weather, Minister Yasin expressed optimism about the upcoming harvest season. He acknowledged delays in wheat transportation due to weather conditions, emphasizing the need for adaptive strategies in agricultural management.

Earlier, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtabi Shujaur Rehman announced the support price of wheat at Rs3,900 per maund, without additional surcharges. He reassured the public of the government’s commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and combating unjust price hikes through proactive measures and stringent enforcement policies.



