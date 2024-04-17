AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

Punjab govt to provide ‘super seeders and paddy straw shredders’ to 700 farmers at subsidised rates

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: The Punjab government will provide super seeders and rice straw shredders to 700 farmers at 60 percent subsidy immediately as the first phase of a project to promote mechanisation in the rice crop.

The project aimed at giving 5,000 super seeders and rice straw shredders by the government on subsidised rates.

The strategy to achieve this end was finalised at a high-level meeting held at the agriculture house here on Tuesday with the Minister Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani in the chair.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani speaking on this occasion said that for the promotion of mechanised agriculture, more than 23,200 modern agricultural tools and machinery will be provided to the farmers on subsidy at a cost of 10 billion rupees. He directed that the quality materials should be ensured during the manufacturing of super seeders and rice straw shredders.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the process of receiving applications for modern agricultural equipment under the anti-smog programme is going on. Super seeders and rice straw shredders will be provided after a transparent balloting. The use of seeders will increase the fertility of the land. He added that the seeder can perform the operations of 4 machines at the same time. With the use of Super Seeder, the process of sowing wheat after paddy is completed quickly. High ups of the provincial agriculture department were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in another meeting presided over by the Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo briefing was given about the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture programme.”

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that under farm mechanisation, 1800 agricultural implements will be provided to 710 farmers soon. The lucky farmers who will be nominated through balloting will be assured of delivery of modern machinery in June. He directed to the officers concerned that the agricultural equipment manufacturing firms should have a good reputation. Inspection of agricultural machinery and equipment will be done by Nespak before delivering to the farmers. Before delivery of agricultural equipment, machinery should be fully inspected at the manufacturing plants.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further disclosed that under the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan, 5,000 tube wells will be transferred to solar systems in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government NESPAK Iftikhar Ali Sahoo Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt to provide ‘super seeders and paddy straw shredders’ to 700 farmers at subsidised rates

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories