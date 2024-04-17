Punjab govt to provide ‘super seeders and paddy straw shredders’ to 700 farmers at subsidised rates

LAHORE: The Punjab government will provide super seeders and rice straw shredders to 700 farmers at 60 percent subsidy immediately as the first phase of a project to promote mechanisation in the rice crop.

The project aimed at giving 5,000 super seeders and rice straw shredders by the government on subsidised rates.

The strategy to achieve this end was finalised at a high-level meeting held at the agriculture house here on Tuesday with the Minister Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani in the chair.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani speaking on this occasion said that for the promotion of mechanised agriculture, more than 23,200 modern agricultural tools and machinery will be provided to the farmers on subsidy at a cost of 10 billion rupees. He directed that the quality materials should be ensured during the manufacturing of super seeders and rice straw shredders.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the process of receiving applications for modern agricultural equipment under the anti-smog programme is going on. Super seeders and rice straw shredders will be provided after a transparent balloting. The use of seeders will increase the fertility of the land. He added that the seeder can perform the operations of 4 machines at the same time. With the use of Super Seeder, the process of sowing wheat after paddy is completed quickly. High ups of the provincial agriculture department were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in another meeting presided over by the Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo briefing was given about the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture programme.”

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that under farm mechanisation, 1800 agricultural implements will be provided to 710 farmers soon. The lucky farmers who will be nominated through balloting will be assured of delivery of modern machinery in June. He directed to the officers concerned that the agricultural equipment manufacturing firms should have a good reputation. Inspection of agricultural machinery and equipment will be done by Nespak before delivering to the farmers. Before delivery of agricultural equipment, machinery should be fully inspected at the manufacturing plants.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further disclosed that under the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan, 5,000 tube wells will be transferred to solar systems in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024