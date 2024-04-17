AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
NA-130: Yasmin challenges Nawaz’s victory

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday challenged victory of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 before the election tribunal.

The petitioner said that she lost the election as results were manipulated in the favour of PML-N supremo. She said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the notification of Nawaz’s victory in violation of the law.

She, therefore, asked the court to declare the election of Nawaz Sharif as null and void and declare her successful candidate from NA-130.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dr. Yasmin Rashid Nawaz Sharif PTI

