Rs750,000 fine imposed on 433 shops, tandoor owners

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has imposed fines of Rs750,000 on 433 shops and tandoor owners for not implementing new prices for ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ set by the government, and 72 cases were registered against the violators and all were arrested.

This was disclosed during a meeting regarding the implementation of prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ and the procurement of wheat, which was chaired by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Commissioner directed the officials concerned to double the inspections of tandoors to ensure that ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ were sold at regulated prices and zero tolerance should be adopted on the matter.

On wheat procurement, the Commissioner was briefed that Lahore has procured 8,042 metric tons of wheat and he also reviewed the matters relating to the wheat procurement centres and the process of distribution of ‘baardana’ (gunny bags). He directed the officials to provide proper sitting, water and other facilities to the farmers at these wheat purchasing centres.

“The Punjab Food Department has introduced the ‘Baardana’ (gunnybags) application to provide the farmers online access to information and requests for ‘baardana’. He clarified that the procurement of wheat will be as per the instructions of the Punjab government and all the District Food Controllers will be in charge of the centres.

