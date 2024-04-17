Marriyum pays visit to Institute of Mental Health

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH), here on Tuesday, to oversee the progress of initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

These initiatives aim to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for treating mental illnesses and to upgrade hospitals specializing in psychiatric care.

During her visit, Marriyum Aurangzeb inspected various wards to check the availability of medical facilities and the quality of medical infrastructure. She reviewed the provision of medicines, the availability of medical professionals and treatment protocols. She also engaged with the attendants of the patients to understand their concerns. She revealed plans for digital mapping in the field of mental health and announced the launch of a public awareness campaign regarding mental illness treatment.

While talking to them, Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the introduction of modern technology and treatment methods in the realm of mental healthcare. She highlighted the issue of mental health disorders and the scarcity of child psychiatrists.

“The Chief Minister Punjab has instructed to prioritize the provision of cutting-edge healthcare facilities, comprehensive reforms and advanced equipment for treating mental illnesses,” she said, adding: “This aims to alleviate psychological issues and promote a healthier and more enjoyable life for the populace.”

