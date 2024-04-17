AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
Major case of gas theft detected

Press Release Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

KARACHI: In Sukkur, a major case of gas theft was reported from 2” dia main feeder line in Jaffarabad area. SSGC's Distribution team led by the Zonal Manager raided the area and found illegal gas extended to seven (07) non-gasified villages, comprising of 400 houses.

During the raid, this illegal extension was dismantled and 400 houses that were found using gas illegally, were disconnected. Approximate volume of theft committed was 384,000 cubic meters per year.

In an another raid, Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) Wing, Larkana along with Recovery Department and SSGC Police conducted a joint raid at a laundry in Larkana. The culprit was found using 15 KVA gas generators from suspected tampered meter and regulator which was removed and sent to laboratory for testing. Total connected load was 360 Cubic feet/hour. Claims will be raised soon.

In Karachi, CGTO Operations Wing along with the Company Police and Recovery Department conducted a joint raid in Muhammad Ali Society where the customers were using gas for commercial activities through domestic meters. Four disconnections were made for which claims are being raised.

