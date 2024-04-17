Patients’ queues: CM reprimands MS THQs Hospital Murree

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed indignation on seeing long queues of patients in OPD, when she suddenly reached Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.

The CM reprimanded the Medical Superintendent for making patients wait, and warned him, “Fix the hospital system, patients are dying.”

The CM visited various departments and wards of the hospital including OPD, Emergency, Medical Ward, Gynecology and Nursery. She consoled a sick mother and her daughter. Expressing her love and compassion for a little child under treatment there, she directed the doctor to provide him best treatment facilities. She also visited patients in the emergency ward one by one and prayed for their speedy recovery. She directed to ensure better care of patients in the Emergency.

The CM also interacted with the patients and their families and inquired them about facilities in the hospital. She also inquired them about the provision of free medicines and medical tests in the hospital. She inspected the PCU center, and reviewed treatment facilities there. An elderly patient told the CM, “Medicines are being received, there is no problem.”

The CM on her return from the hospital posed for a picture and hugged a female security guard on her request.

