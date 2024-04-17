Ashaz Merchant gets ‘FIDE Arena Candidate Master’ title

LAHORE: Ashaz Merchant, a rising star in the world of chess, has achieved a milestone by becoming the first player under 12 in Pakistan to attain the esteemed title of FIDE Arena Candidate Master.

This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights Ashaz’s exceptional talent but also underscores his dedication to the game. Ashaz’s journey in the realm of chess has been nothing short of impressive. In 2022, he represented Pakistan at the Western Asian Chess Championship held in Maldives, showcasing his skills on an international platform at a young age. In 2023, Ashaz further demonstrated his prowess by participating in the 2nd Asian Youth Chess Championship.

His dedication to the game was evident as he contributed to Pakistan’s presence in the World School Team Chess Championship held in Kazakhstan, following his victory in the National School Championship. Ashaz’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring chess players worldwide, highlighting the rewards that come with hard work, dedication, and a passion for the game.

