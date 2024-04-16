Dubai Food Festival 2024 set to begin April 19

Organised by Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment, the 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival will kick off from April 19 to May 12, offering culinary experiences throughout the city.

The festival is set to feature more than 50 of Dubai’s popular culinary hotspots, and will cater to a wide range of audience.

It will bring back its iconic 10 Dirham Dish pop-up, inviting everyone to try incredibly crafted dishes.

Previous editions have featured foodie experiences with limited-edition menus, guided food tours and cooking masterclasses by top chefs.

Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

Culinary experiences

This year, Gault&Millau – a French restaurant guide – will be hosting its inaugural Gault&Millau Culinary Innovators showcase featuring 12 of Dubai’s most celebrated chefs. This pop-up will take place from April 25-27 at ICD Brookfield’s ‘The Space’.

Three-hundred lucky ticketholders – 100 each day – will be able to experience an 11-course roaming tasting menu, enjoying one dish from each chef team’s kitchen stall, along with an accompanying beverage pairing served along the journey.

The city will also host the Dubai Restaurant Week from April 26-May 12 featuring curated prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus for Dhs125 and Dhs250, respectively.

Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

Dubai’s signature beachside pop-up, e& Beach Canteen, is also set to make a comeback from April 19-May 5 at Jumeirah Beach.

Chef’s Menu will run from May 1 -12, showcasing exclusive menus by Dubai’s leading chefs at premium restaurants, offering a direct insight into their creative process.

Dubai has been experiencing remarkable growth the last few years, exemplified by growth in the real-estate sector as well as the recent relaxation of visa policies.

This growth has also been reflected in its culinary scene with the increase of chef-helmed restaurants as well as Dubai earning its inaugural Michelin stars.

In 2022, Michelin awarded 11 restaurants in Dubai with its coveted stars for excellence in dining, making the emirate its 36th destination.