AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,105 Increased By 47 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dubai Food Festival 2024 set to begin April 19

  • 11th edition will run until May 12 and offer chef experiences as well as it's 10 Dirham Dish pop-up
BR Life & Style Published 16 Apr, 2024 04:36pm

Organised by Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment, the 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival will kick off from April 19 to May 12, offering culinary experiences throughout the city.

The festival is set to feature more than 50 of Dubai’s popular culinary hotspots, and will cater to a wide range of audience.

It will bring back its iconic 10 Dirham Dish pop-up, inviting everyone to try incredibly crafted dishes.

Previous editions have featured foodie experiences with limited-edition menus, guided food tours and cooking masterclasses by top chefs.

Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

Culinary experiences

This year, Gault&Millau – a French restaurant guide – will be hosting its inaugural Gault&Millau Culinary Innovators showcase featuring 12 of Dubai’s most celebrated chefs. This pop-up will take place from April 25-27 at ICD Brookfield’s ‘The Space’.

Three-hundred lucky ticketholders – 100 each day – will be able to experience an 11-course roaming tasting menu, enjoying one dish from each chef team’s kitchen stall, along with an accompanying beverage pairing served along the journey.

The city will also host the Dubai Restaurant Week from April 26-May 12 featuring curated prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus for Dhs125 and Dhs250, respectively.

Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

Dubai’s signature beachside pop-up, e& Beach Canteen, is also set to make a comeback from April 19-May 5 at Jumeirah Beach.

Chef’s Menu will run from May 1 -12, showcasing exclusive menus by Dubai’s leading chefs at premium restaurants, offering a direct insight into their creative process.

Dubai has been experiencing remarkable growth the last few years, exemplified by growth in the real-estate sector as well as the recent relaxation of visa policies.

This growth has also been reflected in its culinary scene with the increase of chef-helmed restaurants as well as Dubai earning its inaugural Michelin stars.

In 2022, Michelin awarded 11 restaurants in Dubai with its coveted stars for excellence in dining, making the emirate its 36th destination.

Also read:

MENA Dubai Dubai Food Festival 2024 Dubai Eats

Comments

200 characters

Dubai Food Festival 2024 set to begin April 19

Pakistan and IMF discussing new multi-billion-dollar programme, finance minister says

Rupee records further decline against US dollar

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, closes session in red

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Attock Cement completes expansion of production capacity by 1.28mn tons

Faizabad sit-in: commission clears Faiz Hameed

Oil slips as concern eases about Middle East supply risk

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Read more stories