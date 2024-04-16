AIRLINK 67.53 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.55%)
BOP 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.5%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.95%)
HUBC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.99%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
OGDC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PIAA 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 115.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
PTC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
SEARL 60.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.07 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.95%)
SSGC 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.78%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.67%)
UNITY 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,361 Increased By 36.2 (0.49%)
BR30 24,345 Increased By 287.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 70,836 Increased By 291.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 23,309 Increased By 117.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former Australia batsman Slater refused bail on domestic violence charges

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 11:45am

MELBOURNE: Former Australia batsman Michael Slater was refused bail by a court in Queensland state on Tuesday after being remanded in police custody and charged with multiple domestic violence offences including stalking and intimidation.

Slater, 54, faces 19 charges relating to alleged offences on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast between Dec. 5, 2023 and April 12, a Maroochydore Magistrates Court registrar said.

The charges include unlawful stalking, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or strangulation.

The court was told Slater denied any allegations of violence against the complainant, News Corp media reported.

The police prosecutor did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday. Slater was taken into custody after his bail application was refused and his matter was listed for a committal hearing on May 31.

Australian media outlets reported that Slater, one of Australia’s finest opening batsmen, collapsed in court when Magistrate Raelene Ellis denied his bail application.

He was helped to his feet by prison officers and led away to custody, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite ‘mental and physical break’ from IPL

Slater played 74 tests from 1993-2001 and became a successful cricket commentator before being axed by the Seven Network in 2021.

He has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences in recent years and struggled with mental health issues.

Slater was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court in late-2022 after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.

A community corrections order is a non-custodial punishment in Australia.

Michael Slater

Comments

200 characters

Former Australia batsman Slater refused bail on domestic violence charges

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories