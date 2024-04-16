Partly Facetious: Looking at the West for the high moral ground

“I was so very disappointed!”

“In what? That the bright, highly educated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (SKA) is setting up a new party and…”

“Granted that the Elder Sharif and two of the senior most members of his immediate family bestowed the prime ministership on SKA…”

“Two senior most as in age?”

“Yes, and granted that at the time The Brother was kept out of the cookie jar, why are you laughing?”

“The cookie jar fell on the tarmac, and they can’t put it back together again.”

“What imagery! I mean, you can’t possibly use the imagery invoking the nursery rhyme of Humpty Dumpty…”

“Anyway does SKA realise that one of his team member needs to develop a backbone – I mean I still recall the ji (yes) in response to Notification Maryam Nawaz’s directive not to tax the traders and…”

“There is an out - Nawaz Khokhar has guts a plenty and when SKA is shoed in as a prime minister Khokhar can be his finance minister.”

“Oh and the third one will be given what Ministry? Defence cause that requires no backbone, no…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, when I said I was disappointed I was referring to the allies that defused all the projectiles sent over by Iran…”

“You are a fundamentalist…”

“No, I was disappointed because I was brought up on a diet of always looking at the West for the high moral ground and I actually listened to the speeches at the Security Council…”

“Agreed what I didn’t know was that Iran had requested the UN to denounce the Israeli attack on their embassy in Syria, a violation of the charter, and no action was taken courtesy the western powers…”

“Yeah, they referred to it as a miscalculation and not as a violation of international law.”

“Indeed, and the western media did not play this part of the speech and instead just replayed the Iranian representative saying that the response was appropriate…”

“Hmm you know the world is changing and these double standards and hypocrisy…”

“Rishi Sunak does not represent the people of Britain, I mean the only question is by how much will the Conservatives lose under his unable leadership, Biden may also lose though he faces a man who challenges the legal and moral principles a lot more…”

“Hopefully he keeps those only to his own person…”

“Indeed, but hopefully the constituents of these democracies hold their leaders to account.”

“You are one to talk.”

“Let me quote Martin Luther King for the Western leaders today: I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.”

“The location is the key!”

“Oh shush.”

