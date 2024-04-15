Japan foreign minister to skip Bahrain trip amid Middle East crisis, officials say

TOKYO: Japan’s foreign minister is preparing to shelve a trip to Bahrain planned for later this week amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iran’s mass drone and missile attack on Israel, three government officials said.

Yoko Kamikawa had notified parliament of her plans to visit Bahrain following the G7 foreign ministers summit in Italy between April 17-19, according to Sankei newspaper.

The foreign ministry had not officially announced her trip.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the planned cancellation was to add more flexibility in the minister’s schedule to respond to the crisis.

US does not want to see Middle East crisis ‘escalate’

Japan has strongly condemned the attacks and joined other global powers and Arab nations in calling for restraint. Bahrain’s embassy in Tokyo did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.