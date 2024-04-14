G7 'ready to take measures' in response to further destabilisation by Iran

ROME: G7 leaders offered their full support for Israel on Sunday following an attack by Iran, and said they were ready to "take further measures" in response to "further destabilising initiatives".

In a statement following a video meeting, the leaders of the Group of Seven powers said they "unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel".

"We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security," they said, in the statement published by the Italian G7 presidency.

G7 leaders to discuss Iranian attack in Sunday video call

"With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided.

"We will continue to work to stabilise the situation and avoid further escalation.

"In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives."

Iran launched the attack, its first ever to directly target Israeli territory, in retaliation for a deadly air strike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed its consular building in Syria's capital early this month.

The attack came as the Israel-Hamas war raged in besieged Gaza.

The G7 -- which groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada -- also said Sunday they would step up efforts to end that crisis.

"We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need," they said.

The Israel-Hamas war began with an unprecedented October 7 attack by the militant group against Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,729 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.