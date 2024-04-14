AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Apr 14, 2024
Markets

Tel Aviv share indexes edge lower after Iran attack on Israel

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2024 02:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Tel Aviv shares were flat to marginally lower in early Sunday trade after Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday.

At 0734 GMT, the broad Tel Aviv 125 index was down 0.2%, coming off an earlier drop of 0.6%, while the blue-chip TA-35 was unchanged.

Government bond prices were down as much as 0.6%.

Gulf stocks end mixed

Iran launched some 300 explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday - its first direct attack on Israeli territory in a retaliatory strike that raises the threat of wider regional conflict.

