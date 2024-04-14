AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Enhanced security at Garhi Khuda Bux ordered

APP Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the police and administration to make adequate arrangements for the security and traffic regarding a public gathering that is scheduled to be held on April 14 at Garhi Khuda Bux to observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, and others. Home Minister Zia Lanjar, Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Commissioner Larkana Mustafa Phul attended the meeting through video link.

The CM directed the administration of Larkana to increase the number of walk-through gates from 40 to 56 at the Bhutto Mazar, ensuring easy access for the public attending the meeting. He also emphasised the need for appropriate traffic arrangements for the easy flow of people to and from the venue.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Garhi Khuda Bux

