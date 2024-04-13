AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
PM, son offer Eid prayers in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his son Hamza Shehbaz and others offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Lahore on Wednesday.

The PM made a special prayer for the country’s progress and prosperity and the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.

After offering the Eid prayers, the PM exchanged Eid greetings with people.

Later talking to the media, the premier said while celebrating the Eid, the nation should remember those brothers and sisters who needed help.

He asked the nation to pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

“Let us reaffirm to take care of those who need our kindness and let us raise our voice in support of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians whose blood is being shed even today,” he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also offered prayers along with the prime minister.

The PM in a post urged Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid.

