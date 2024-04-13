AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
JI holds funeral prayers in absentia for Palestinian martyrs

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

KARACHI: In response to the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), funeral prayers in absentia were offered at many mosques and public places in Karachi for sons and grandchildren of Hamas head Ismael Haniyeh, as well as, thousands of other martyrs in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Karachiites participated in the funeral prayers, here on Friday.

JI Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehnati and other leaders including Merajul Huda, Dr Osama bin Razi, MPA Farooq Farhan addressed various congregations.

The participants also held protest demonstrations. Carrying placards and banners, they chanted slogans against Israel and her allies.

Addressing the main event at Masjid-e-Rizwan, the JI Sindh Amir said that tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. He shed light in detail on the dual standards of the Western leasers and the leaders of Muslim countries.

He said that unfortunately the Muslim leaders have left the Palestinians at the mercy of brutal Israeli forces. He said that over 20 thousand innocent women and children were killed in the ongoing phase of the Israeli occupation.

Earlier on the first day of Eidul Fitar, an Eid Millan gathering was held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters.

JI Pakistan President-elect Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed the event. He emphasised on measures for solid and strong response against Israel.

He said that the leaders of the Muslim countries in general and Pakistan in particular should be pushed for a practical support to the Palestinians.

Talking about the local scenario, he stressed the need to maintain law and order and social justice in the society.

Later, he contacted Hamas leader Ismael Hanea over telephone and expressed his sorrow and grief over the latest episode of Israeli brutality that claimed innocent lives of his three sons and several grandchildren on the Eid day.

