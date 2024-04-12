AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF raises 2024 GDP growth forecast for Spain to 1.9% from 1.5%

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 06:42pm

MADRID: The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for Spain’s economic growth this year to 1.9% from 1.5% on Friday, citing the country’s “strong resilience” amid a general weakening in the euro zone.

The IMF said the higher growth should be driven by increased domestic consumption, the effects of the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery plan and an expected slowdown in inflation coupled with a relaxation of interest rates.

However, it added that private investment remained weak and consumption had only recently managed to recover the levels of late 2019, “indicating subdued domestic demand overall since the pandemic”.

The IMF also reiterated its prior projection of 2.1% growth of the country’s gross domestic product in 2025.

Last year, Spain’s GDP expanded by 2.5%.

In March, the Bank of Spain also upped its 2024 GDP growth outlook to 1.9% from 1.6%.

Spain sees record 163,000 asylum requests in 2023

Meanwhile, the Spanish government has said it sees GDP growing 2% this year.

The IMF’s mission chief to Spain, Romain Duval, told reporters that risks were now more balanced than months ago, but added that political fragmentation could undermine the government’s reform agenda.

Duval said the lack of affordable housing was one of the main structural problems that Spain needed to address. He recommended that Madrid scupper the rent controls imposed by the Catalonia region, which he described as “counterproductive”, and instead boost housing supply rather than distort demand.

Windfall tax redesign

As part of its recommendations on the banking sector, the IMF said there was room to redesign the Spanish windfall tax should it become a permanent levy.

In December, the Spanish government extended the levy by another year to 2024 and wants it to become a permanent.

The tax - challenged in courts by lenders that have complained that it is unfair, distorts competition and hurts the economy and lending - carries a charge of 4.8% on their net interest income and net commissions.

“Should the authorities decide to turn the temporary levies on banks and energy companies into permanent taxes, their bases should be aligned to a clearer definition of exceptional profits to minimize their distortionary effects,” the IMF said.

The head of Spain’s banking association AEB, Alejandra Kindelan, said separately on Friday a permanent tax would make Spain an outlier in Europe, representing a competitive disadvantage.

The IMF proposed a tax credit proportional to the size of a positive neutral counter-cyclical buffer to reduce the liability for banks from higher levies.

Italian lenders have chosen to forego a one-off levy the government imposed on the sector last August, making use of an option allowing banks to boost cash reserves instead of paying the levy.

IMF International Monetary fund Spain GDP Spain economy

Comments

200 characters

IMF raises 2024 GDP growth forecast for Spain to 1.9% from 1.5%

33,634 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry says

IMF chief says Pakistan seeking potential follow-up loan program

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

Eid celebrations nationwide: festive fun, family gatherings take center stage

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Read more stories