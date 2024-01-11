AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain sees record 163,000 asylum requests in 2023

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2024 10:32pm

MADRID: Spain received more than 163,000 asylum requests in 2023, mainly from Latin Americans, its highest-ever number, the interior ministry said Thursday.

“The interior ministry’s asylum and refugee office (OAR) received 163,218 requests for international protection in 2023, 37 percent higher than the previous year and the largest number since it opened in 1992,” a statement said.

The figures place Spain in third place in terms of European Union countries receiving asylum requests, it said.

Nearly 80 percent of the 2023 asylum requests were from Latin America, with Venezuelans filing 60,534 applications, followed by 53,564 Colombian requests and 14,306 from Peruvians.

EU sees asylum requests jump 28% so far in 2023: agency

In 2023, the OAR said it resolved 92,963 asylum cases, with only 12 percent, or 11,371 people, getting permanent protection, mainly from Afghanistan, Colombia, Honduras, Syria, Mali and Nicaragua.

The number of people granted temporary residence permits on humanitarian grounds is higher, with a total of 41,478 people granted this status, mainly Venezuelans.

Spain also issued 33,928 temporary protection orders for Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s invasion, raising to nearly 195,000 the number hosted by Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last month hailed an agreement to reform the European Union’s migration laws, saying it was key to his nation’s ability to better manage arrivals and its border.

The package includes speedier vetting of irregular arrivals, creating border detention centres and accelerating deportation for rejected asylum applicants.

European Union Pedro Sanchez Reviewing 2023 Latin Americans asylum requests

Comments

1000 characters

Spain sees record 163,000 asylum requests in 2023

A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

KSE-100 closes over 1% higher as rate cut talks heat up

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

Read more stories