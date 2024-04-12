Shanghai aluminium hits two-year high, set for 7th weekly gain

Shanghai aluminium rose on Friday to its highest in nearly two years, as funds pumped money into commodities including metals to hedge against rising inflation.

The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.6% at 20,730 yuan ($2,864.64) a metric ton as of 0539 GMT.

The contract hit 20,740 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since April 2022, and was set for a seventh straight weekly gain.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 1.1% to $2,482 a ton and was set for a fifth straight weekly gain. US consumer prices increased more than expected in March, raising the need for funds to get hold of hard assets.

LME zinc climbed 2.1% to $2,817 a ton. It hit the highest since April last year at $2,823.50 earlier in the session. SHFE zinc was set for a ninth straight daily gain, up 1.7% at 23,030 yuan.

The contract was up 8.4% on a weekly basis, on track for its biggest weekly gain since October 2021.

LME copper rose 0.9% to $9,424.50 a ton, nickel advanced 0.4% to $17,880 and lead increased 1% to $2,165.

SHFE copper was up 0.6% at 76,670 yuan a ton, lead advanced 0.1% at 16,740 yuan, while nickel fell 1.2% to 138,260 yuan.

US looks to reboot aluminium sector with a new smelter

Tin prices were supported by uncertainty over supply from major producer Myanmar, where tin mining in a major producing region remains suspended.

LME tin was up 11.4% on a weekly basis at $32,065, set for the biggest weekly gain since January 2023.

SHFE tin has risen 10.1% so far this week, on track for the best week since April last year.