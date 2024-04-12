AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Shanghai aluminium hits two-year high, set for 7th weekly gain

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 12:39pm

Shanghai aluminium rose on Friday to its highest in nearly two years, as funds pumped money into commodities including metals to hedge against rising inflation.

The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.6% at 20,730 yuan ($2,864.64) a metric ton as of 0539 GMT.

The contract hit 20,740 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since April 2022, and was set for a seventh straight weekly gain.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 1.1% to $2,482 a ton and was set for a fifth straight weekly gain. US consumer prices increased more than expected in March, raising the need for funds to get hold of hard assets.

LME zinc climbed 2.1% to $2,817 a ton. It hit the highest since April last year at $2,823.50 earlier in the session. SHFE zinc was set for a ninth straight daily gain, up 1.7% at 23,030 yuan.

The contract was up 8.4% on a weekly basis, on track for its biggest weekly gain since October 2021.

LME copper rose 0.9% to $9,424.50 a ton, nickel advanced 0.4% to $17,880 and lead increased 1% to $2,165.

SHFE copper was up 0.6% at 76,670 yuan a ton, lead advanced 0.1% at 16,740 yuan, while nickel fell 1.2% to 138,260 yuan.

US looks to reboot aluminium sector with a new smelter

Tin prices were supported by uncertainty over supply from major producer Myanmar, where tin mining in a major producing region remains suspended.

LME tin was up 11.4% on a weekly basis at $32,065, set for the biggest weekly gain since January 2023.

SHFE tin has risen 10.1% so far this week, on track for the best week since April last year.

