AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
London stocks set for weekly gains; miners lead gains

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 12:29pm

British equities edged higher on Friday, set for weekly gains, led by a jump in precious metal miners and broader strength across the board, while data showed Britain’s economy grew in February, showing signs of exiting inflation.

he exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.8% as of 7:15 GMT, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose nearly 0.9%. Both indexes look set for weekly gains.

Precious metal miners led sectoral gains with a 3.9% rise after gold prices rose to a historic peak.

Industrial metal miners followed with a 2.2% uptick as Shanghai aluminium prices touched two-year highs as funds pumped money into commodities, including metals to hedge against rising inflation.

FTSE 100 edges lower as financials drag; ECB meeting in focus

Britain’s economic output grew by 0.1% in February, in line with a Reuters poll of economists. January’s reading was revised higher, pointing to an exit from recession in early 2024.

Among individual stocks, BP gained 2.2% after the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company recently considered buying the energy giant, but the deliberations did not progress beyond preliminary discussions.

London stocks FTSE 100

