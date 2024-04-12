AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Apr 12, 2024
Life & Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry producing two new Netflix shows

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 10:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Prince Harry and wife Meghan are producing two upcoming Netflix, opens new tab shows that will focus on cooking and a U.S. polo championship, the streaming service said on Thursday.

The projects are part of a multi-year deal between Netflix and Archewell Productions, which was founded by the royal couple in 2020 after they stepped down as senior members of Britain’s royal family and moved to the United States.

The first new series will focus on cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship. The show is being “curated” by Markle, who is serving as an executive producer, Netflix said.

What they wore: celebrities serve up diverse looks for Eid

The second series will follow the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and offer a look at the competition and the polo industry’s social scene. Markle and Prince Harry are both executive producers of the polo show.

Both series are in early production and will have titles and release dates announced “in the coming months,” Netflix said.

The new series follow other projects from the couple, including 2022 Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan.”

