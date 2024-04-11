What they wore: celebrities serve up diverse looks for Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the country with great zeal, and with it, our favourite celebrities too were dressed to impress, offering a unique variety of fashion.

Actors Ayeza Khan, Sajal Ali and Kiran Malik all were seen in both fusion and eastern-wear, all while celebrating with family and friends.

Here is a selection of a few that caught our eye.

Sajal Ali posted a picture with her sister Saboor Ali, with the caption, “Eid is incomplete without this one by my side.”

She was wearing an outfit by Shaposh.

View this post on Instagram

Kiran Malik was seen in an outfit by Indian designer, Punit Balana.

View this post on Instagram

Actor Ayeza Khan was seen on Eid with her husband Danish in an outfit by Ansab Jahangir.

View this post on Instagram

Model Sadaf Sabzwari was seen with husband Shahroz Sabzwari on the first day of Eid in an outfit by Azure.

View this post on Instagram

Actor Sanam Mody posted Eid wishes along with an image of herself in an outfit by Sadaf Fawad Khan Studio.

View this post on Instagram

Actor Areeba Habib posted an image of herself on Eid in an outfit by Asim Jofa.

View this post on Instagram

Actor Yumna Zaidi was seen in an outfit by Baroque on the second day of Eid.

View this post on Instagram

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and wife actor Sana Javed posted an image together on Eid.