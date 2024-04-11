AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
What they wore: celebrities serve up diverse looks for Eid

Published April 11, 2024
Photo: Instagram @sajalaly
Photo: Instagram @sajalaly

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the country with great zeal, and with it, our favourite celebrities too were dressed to impress, offering a unique variety of fashion.

Actors Ayeza Khan, Sajal Ali and Kiran Malik all were seen in both fusion and eastern-wear, all while celebrating with family and friends.

Here is a selection of a few that caught our eye.

Sajal Ali posted a picture with her sister Saboor Ali, with the caption, “Eid is incomplete without this one by my side.”

She was wearing an outfit by Shaposh.

Kiran Malik was seen in an outfit by Indian designer, Punit Balana.

Actor Ayeza Khan was seen on Eid with her husband Danish in an outfit by Ansab Jahangir.

Model Sadaf Sabzwari was seen with husband Shahroz Sabzwari on the first day of Eid in an outfit by Azure.

Actor Sanam Mody posted Eid wishes along with an image of herself in an outfit by Sadaf Fawad Khan Studio.

Actor Areeba Habib posted an image of herself on Eid in an outfit by Asim Jofa.

Actor Yumna Zaidi was seen in an outfit by Baroque on the second day of Eid.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and wife actor Sana Javed posted an image together on Eid.

What they wore: celebrities serve up diverse looks for Eid

