AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sotheby’s next hot auction: a Picasso-backed bond

Reuters Published April 12, 2024 Updated April 12, 2024 02:47am
Pablo Picasso’s 1932 painting ‘Femme a la Montre’ is displayed at an auction at Sotheby’s, in New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Pablo Picasso’s 1932 painting ‘Femme a la Montre’ is displayed at an auction at Sotheby’s, in New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Francisco Goya’s Saturn devoured his son; Damien Hirst cut a shark into pieces. Financial markets are similarly keen on slicing and dicing.

Now auction house Sotheby’s, owned by French billionaire Patrick Drahi, is bringing investment creativity to the art world by parcelling and selling chunks of loans secured by Picassos and Manets.

The avant-garde $500 million securitization could boost art-backed lending. But there are good reasons why paintings have so far resisted such alchemy.

The wealthy spend a lot on art: Ignoring pandemic-scarred 2020, annual sales have averaged $65 billion since 2014, according to UBS. Sotheby’s Mei Moses index, which tracks prices of repeat sales, grew at an 8.5% rate between 1950 and 2021. But collecting can be a financial drag.

With the value of privately owned artwork and collectibles exceeding $2 trillion, Deloitte reckons, there’s a lot of capital hanging on walls.

Dubai: Sotheby’s auction of rare cars, watches surpasses $17mn

Collectors can unlock some of that by using their Rothko paintings as security for a loan. The wealth management arms of big banks provide credit, as do specialist firms like Athena Art Finance or Art Capital Group, as well as Sotheby’s and rival Christie’s.

Loans are typically 40% to 60% of the value of a collection, and lenders generally prefer multiple works by established 19th and 20th century artists. Loans that offer recourse to a borrower’s other assets may carry an interest rate of 3.5 percentage points or so over a benchmark, while non-recourse debt costs roughly twice as much.

Banks with big balance sheets and lower funding costs dominate the market, which Deloitte pegs at maybe $34 billion of outstanding loans. Securitization could unlock new sources of financing. Slicing a portfolio of loans into tranches of varying risk, with ratings as high as AAA, can appeal to a broad range of buyers at attractive costs.

Picasso’s ‘Woman with a Watch’ fetches $139mn at NY auction

Art loans, though, are different from securitization staples like credit card and mortgage debt. Valuation checks only happen annually, and accurately divining the worth of a one-of-a-kind Mondrian is a lot trickier than valuing a property.

Art lenders have dabbled with securitization before, according to one practitioner, but could not attract enough interest from investors without costly insurance policies.

The Sotheby’s offering is bigger, provides strict protections for investors, and offers the valuation nous of one of the world’s dominant auction houses. Even so, to overlook the complications and appreciate a bit of financial cubism, staid buyers of asset-backed securities will have to rely on the reputation of Drahi’s auctioneers.

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7mn in New York: Sotheby’s

Context news

Sotheby’s on April 8 submitted a Securities and Exchange Commission filing for Sotheby’s ArtFi Funding. The auction house will use the vehicle to market a securitized portfolio of personal loans extended by Sotheby’s Financial Services to its customers, secured by the value of their fine art collections.

Deloitte in November forecast that the art-secured lending market would reach up to $34 billion at the end of 2023, while predicting growth of 8% in 2024.

Deloitte Christie's Picasso Manet Sotheby's

Comments

200 characters

Sotheby’s next hot auction: a Picasso-backed bond

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Oil falls on US refinery outage, persistent inflation

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Russia launches first Angara-A5 space rocket from Far East cosmodrome

Read more stories