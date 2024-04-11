Gold drifts higher as geopolitical tensions lift safe-haven appeal

Gold prices climbed on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session, as geopolitical tensions bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,345.56 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT. Bullion hit a record high for an eighth consecutive session until Tuesday. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.6% to $2,362.80.

“Higher-than-expected consumer prices for the third straight month this year continues to test the Fed’s inflation tolerance,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Data overnight showed U.S. inflation in March once again came in hotter than expected, decimating the chance of a rate cut in June. Core CPI advanced 0.4%, above forecasts of a 0.3% rise.

Gold extends record rally amid speculative buying, geopolitical tensions

“Markets are now adjusting to the high-for-longer rate scenario, which translates to some near-term profit-taking in gold prices overnight,” Jun Rong said, adding that the downside seems limited into the session as market participants still perceive gold as a good hedge against geopolitical tensions.

Strong central bank buying, safe-haven inflows amid continued geopolitical risks, and demand from momentum-following funds have fuelled bullion’s 14% gain so far this year.

Fed officials worried last month that progress on inflation might have stalled, making a longer period of tight monetary policy necessary, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s March 19-20 meeting.

Along with the recent hot inflation data, a strong U.S. jobs report last week that blew past forecasts also stirred more questions on the feasibility of rate cuts this year.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot silver edged 0.2% higher to $28.03 per ounce, after hitting its highest levels since June 2021 on Wednesday.

Platinum rose 1% to $968.90 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,054.10.