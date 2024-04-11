AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Gold drifts higher as geopolitical tensions lift safe-haven appeal

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2024 09:32am

Gold prices climbed on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session, as geopolitical tensions bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,345.56 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT. Bullion hit a record high for an eighth consecutive session until Tuesday. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.6% to $2,362.80.

“Higher-than-expected consumer prices for the third straight month this year continues to test the Fed’s inflation tolerance,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Data overnight showed U.S. inflation in March once again came in hotter than expected, decimating the chance of a rate cut in June. Core CPI advanced 0.4%, above forecasts of a 0.3% rise.

Gold extends record rally amid speculative buying, geopolitical tensions

“Markets are now adjusting to the high-for-longer rate scenario, which translates to some near-term profit-taking in gold prices overnight,” Jun Rong said, adding that the downside seems limited into the session as market participants still perceive gold as a good hedge against geopolitical tensions.

Strong central bank buying, safe-haven inflows amid continued geopolitical risks, and demand from momentum-following funds have fuelled bullion’s 14% gain so far this year.

Fed officials worried last month that progress on inflation might have stalled, making a longer period of tight monetary policy necessary, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s March 19-20 meeting.

Along with the recent hot inflation data, a strong U.S. jobs report last week that blew past forecasts also stirred more questions on the feasibility of rate cuts this year.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot silver edged 0.2% higher to $28.03 per ounce, after hitting its highest levels since June 2021 on Wednesday.

Platinum rose 1% to $968.90 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,054.10.

