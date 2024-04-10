AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
South African rand slips against dollar after US CPI release

Reuters Published April 10, 2024

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand slipped on Wednesday as the dollar soared after data showed U.S. inflation rose in March, dampening hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.

At 1557 GMT, the rand traded at 18.77 against the dollar, 1.68% weaker than its previous close.

Data showed the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% on a monthly basis and 3.5% annually in March, above forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.

The dollar index jumped after the inflation report, last trading up about 1.08% against a basket of global currencies.

There are no economic data releases scheduled in South Africa until Thursday, when gold and mining production and manufacturing figures for February will be released.

With general elections just over six weeks away, market uncertainty has also fuelled rand weakness, after an opinion poll released earlier on Wednesday put the governing African National Congress’s voter support at 37%.

On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indices closed near their previous levels.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 7 basis points at 10.560%.

