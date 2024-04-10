China stocks down pressured by real estate; HK shares up

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by real estate shares, while rating agency Fitch revised its outlook on China to negative. Hong Kong shares were up, led by tech stocks.

Ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on China to negative on Tuesday, citing increasing risks to the country’s public finance outlook.

Shanghai stocks end higher, investors cautious ahead of US and China data

China stocks were closed for midday break before the release of the rating downgrade. Several property developers reported weakening sales in March, suggesting continued pressure for the sector and dragging real estate shares down.

Investors are also awaiting for a string of key economic data due this week and the next week to gauge policy paths.