AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain will not block arms sales to Israel, says UK’s Cameron

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 01:29am

WASHINGTON: Britain will not halt arms sales to Israel by British companies having reviewed the latest legal advice on the matter, Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

Six months into the Israeli air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has come under heavy pressure to revoke licenses that allow arms exports to Israel.

“The latest assessment leaves our position on export licences unchanged. This is consistent with the advice that I and other ministers have received,” Cameron said at press conference with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington.

“And as ever, we will keep the position under review.”

Britain supplied 42 million pounds ($53 million) of arms to Israel in 2022.

UK govt says reviewing Israel probe into Gaza aid strike

Last week three former senior UK judges joined more than 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for the government to halt arms sales to Israel, saying it could make Britain complicit in genocide in Gaza.

Some opposition political parties in Britain have called for the government to recall parliament from its current holiday and revoke the export licenses, and also to publish the legal advice the government has used to reach its position.

“This was yet another missed opportunity from David Cameron to move himself and other UK officials away from their current complicity in Israeli war crimes, apartheid and possible genocide,” said Amnesty International UK’s crisis response manager, Kristyan Benedict.

Israel denies it has committed war crimes or genocide in its assault on Gaza, and has rejected the use of the term apartheid to describe its treatment of Palestinians.

Cameron said Britain continued to have “grave concerns around the humanitarian access issue in Gaza”.

He defended the decision not to publish the legal advice on arms export licences. He said it was an important principle that ministers act consistently with legal advice without making it public.

“The overall judgement is that those export licences will remain open and continue,” he said.

Rishi Sunak Gaza David Cameron Israel Hamas war Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Britain will not block arms sales to Israel, says UK’s Cameron

Record high closing: KSE-100 settles at 70,315 after another 1% gain

Rupee maintains stability against US dollar ahead of holidays

Turkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices ease slightly, eyes on talks for Gaza ceasefire

Inflation woes have taken the shine off Pakistan’s Eid festivities

Gold hits another all-time high, crosses Rs247,000 per tola in Pakistan

Hamas says Israeli proposal fails to meet Palestinian demands but is under review

Irfan, Usman earn maiden calls as Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand series

Read more stories