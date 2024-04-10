AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
ASI killed in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants shot an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) dead in Peshawar as he was returning home from a mosque after offering prayers.

According to reports here on Tuesday, the incident took place in the Sheikh Muhammadi area in the limits of Badaber Police Station.

A police official said that ASI Maroof Shah was seriously wounded in the attack. The cop was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he informed.

On the other hand, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has confirmed the martyrdom of the police officer in the attack.

Police were conducting a search operation in the area till last reports came in.

Several policemen, including a DSP and two ASIs, have been martyred in attacks in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in recent days.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has imposed a ban on aerial firing and display of arms on Eid night and Eid-ul-Fitr to prevent the loss of human lives.

In this connection, on the instructions of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister Secretariat issued a notification to all deputy commissioners and deputy police officers on Tuesday. In the notification, the chief minister ordered strict action against those resorting to aerial firing.

Separately, CM Gandapur appealed to the masses to completely refrain from aerial firing on Eid night and Eid day, adding that a stray bullet could take the life of a person or render him or her disabled for life.

“Aerial firing is not only legally a crime but is also a social evil which could turn Eid festivities into a grief for life. Please do not ruin people’s lives just for the sake of your fun,” the CM appealed.

