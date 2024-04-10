ABL supports Fatimid Foundation

KARACHI: Continuing Allied Bank’s commitment to community welfare and its dedication to supporting social causes, a contribution of Rs 1 million was presented by Jamil Khan, Group Chief CRBG South, to Lt. Gen Moinuddin Haider (retd), Executive Chairman, Fatimid Foundation, during a ceremony attended by distinguished guests. Hasan Istafa, Group Head CRBG South & Hammad Shah, Regional Head-Karachi Central were also present on the occasion.

Fatimid Foundation, known for its unwavering commitment to providing cost-free blood services, haematological treatments, and support to those in need, welcomed this significant contribution.

The Bank’s contribution directly aligns with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being where it would impact the lives of countless patients, ensuring access to safe blood transfusions and critical medical care & SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals where Allied Bank’s collaboration with Fatimid Foundation exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships.

