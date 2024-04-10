Rising temperatures, rising urgency

Climate change, characterized by significant and long-term alterations in temperature, precipitation, and wind patterns, has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Driven primarily by human activities such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation, its repercussions are reverberating across the globe, leaving no nation untouched. In the case of Pakistan, the impacts of climate change have swiftly encroached upon its landscape, manifesting in a series of alarming events that underscore the urgent need for action.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) aptly defines climate change as a phenomenon attributable directly or indirectly to human activity, altering the composition of the global atmosphere. This definition underscores the human-induced aspect of climate change and its profound implications for the Earth’s climate system.

In recent years, Pakistan has experienced firsthand the disruptive forces of climate change. From the catastrophic floods of 2010 to the devastating heatwaves of 2023, the nation has borne witness to a series of unprecedented events that signal a shifting climate regime. Notably, the soaring temperatures in Turbat district, reaching a staggering 54°C (129.2°F), serve as a stark reminder of the escalating threat posed by extreme heat events.

Extreme heat events, characterized by abnormally high temperatures exceeding the normal range, present multifaceted risks to Pakistan’s populace, economy, and environment. These events precipitate heat stress, dehydration, and heat-related illnesses, exacerbating health disparities and mortality rates, particularly among vulnerable demographics. Moreover, they pose a substantial strain on agricultural productivity, energy demand, and water resources, further amplifying socio-economic vulnerabilities.

According to projections by the World Bank, Pakistan ranks among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, with a trajectory pointing towards a surge in extreme heat days by 2050. Left unaddressed, this trajectory could unleash a cascade of adverse consequences, including heightened poverty rates, diminished economic output, and exacerbated inequality.

To confront the looming spectre of extreme heat events, Pakistan must transition from a reactive stance to a proactive and strategic approach. Drawing inspiration from global exemplars such as Miami and Ahmedabad, which have pioneered innovative strategies to mitigate heat-related risks, Pakistan can chart a course towards resilience and sustainability.

One pivotal strategy entails the appointment of a Chief Heat Officer, tasked with spearheading initiatives to raise awareness, identify vulnerable communities, and implement adaptive measures. Furthermore, the adoption of comprehensive heat action plans, encompassing early warning systems, public health interventions, and infrastructural enhancements, can bolster the nation’s capacity to withstand heat extremes.

Crucially, safeguarding the welfare of marginalized populations demands the implementation of robust social protection mechanisms. By integrating climate resilience into existing safety nets and livelihood programs, Pakistan can alleviate the disproportionate burdens borne by the most vulnerable segments of society.

Enhancing urban planning and design represents yet another linchpin in Pakistan’s arsenal against extreme heat events. Embracing green infrastructure solutions, such as urban reforestation and water conservation initiatives, can ameliorate the urban heat island effect while enhancing livability and ecological resilience.

Singapore’s transformative journey towards becoming a “city in a garden” offers valuable insights for Pakistan, demonstrating the efficacy of green urbanism in mitigating heat-related risks. By emulating Singapore’s paradigm, Pakistan can cultivate urban environments conducive to human well-being and ecological harmony.

At its core, Pakistan’s response to extreme heat events embodies a moral imperative intertwined with global solidarity. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Pakistan is duty-bound to uphold its commitment to climate action, both domestically and on the world stage.

Ultimately, the trajectory of Pakistan’s future hinges upon its resolve to confront the existential threat posed by extreme heat events. By heeding the clarion call for action, Pakistan can forge a path towards resilience, sustainability, and shared prosperity. The time for deliberation has passed; the time for decisive action is now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024