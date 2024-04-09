AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei climbs as chip shares gain, softer yen lifts sentiment

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 01:51pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher for a second session on Tuesday as chip-related stocks rose and a weaker yen lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei rose 1.08% to close at 39,773.13. The broader Topix gained 0.97% to 2,754.69.

“The market didn’t find moving catalysts today but sentiment was lifted by the index’s rise on Monday after its sharp declines on Friday,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

The Nikkei jumped 0.9% on Monday after falling 1.96% in its biggest daily decline almost in a month on Friday.

“And the market was also underpinned by the yen’s weakness,” Morita added.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 151.86 per dollar, holding near a 34-year high of 151.975 yen hit last month.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said authorities would not rule out any options in dealing with excessive yen moves, reiterating his warning that Tokyo is ready to act against the currency’s recent sharp declines.

Nikkei ends higher

A weak yen raises the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Chip-related shares rose, with Tokyo Electron jumping 3.53% and Advantest rising 1.06%. Lasertec climbed 3.43%.

Shin-Etsu Chemical jumped 4.44% after local media reported the maker of silicon wafers plans to spend about 83 billion yen ($546 million) to build a microchip materials plant in Japan by 2026, its first domestic manufacturing facility in 56 years.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which holds stakes in Japanese trading firms, has mandated Bank of America and Mizuho to lead a yen-denominated bond sale, the IFR reported on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Corp jumped 3.09% and Mitsui & Co gained 3.34%. Itochu was up 1.36%.

Of the 225 components in the Nikkei, 166 stocks rose and 57 fell, with two flat.

Nikkei Nikkei stock Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei climbs as chip shares gain, softer yen lifts sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Turkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman

Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Gold hits another all-time high, crosses Rs247,000 per tola in Pakistan

SIFC helps FBR collect Rs6.71trn in Jul-Mar FY24

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Read more stories