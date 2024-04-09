AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Russian rouble firms slightly against the US dollar

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 01:33pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was slightly stronger against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.05% higher at 92.66 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.500 to 92.768.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.01% to 100.62 and dropped 0.11% to 12.79 against the yuan.

Russian rouble slightly weaker against the US dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.1% to $90.50 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.13% to 1,163.78. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.15% to 3,422.63.

