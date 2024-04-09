AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
CM Maryam condoles death of ex-CS Punjab

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Chief Secretary Punjab, Javed Mahmood, who was suffering from blood cancer.

She said,” Javed Mahmood was a committed bureaucrat. As Chief Secretary Punjab, his services for the public welfare and institution building in the province will never be forgotten.”

Madam Chief Minister prayed, ”May the departed soul rest in eternal peace in the heavens, and may Allah grant the bereaved family courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the explosion in Khuzdar, and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

Madam Chief Minister prayed for the forgiveness of departed souls, and offered condolences to the bereaved families. She said,” Government of Punjab is with the affected families in their hour of sorrow.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Javed Mahmood

