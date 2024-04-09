May 09 riots case: ATC adjourns proceedings against Dr Yasmin, others

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Monday adjourned the proceedings in a May 09 riots case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and other PTI leaders till April 25 and asked the prosecutor to get record the statements of the prosecution witnesses on next hearing.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former Governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema and others were also produced before the court.

The court also extended the judicial remand of the PTI activists Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed for further fourteen days.

