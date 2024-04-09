Four special trains: all tickets sold out

ISLAMABAD: All the tickets for the Pakistan Railways (PR) four special trains have sold out owing to a huge rush of passengers travelling to their hometowns, officials said.

According to PR officials, the government on Eidul Fitr has arranged four special trains to accommodate passengers with all tickets for the Eid special trains from Karachi to Lahore and Quetta to Rawalpindi/Peshawar already sold out.

Pakistan Railways, the first special train has left Karachi for Peshawar on Sunday at 6pm. The special train will reach Peshawar via Multan, Faisalabad from Karachi. The second Eid special train departed from Quetta for Rawalpindi on Sunday at 10am.

The third Eid special train departed from Karachi to Lahore on April 8 at 9pm. The third special train is to reach Lahore via Multan-Sahiwal from Karachi. The special train will reach Sahiwal-Multan-Karachi from Lahore.

The fourth special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5pm on April 9 (today). Eidul Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world.

In addition, the railway has bought 1.5 million litres of diesel to ensure the smooth operation of trains during Eidul Fitr. Muslims offer special prayers on Eid morning and spend time with their families and loved ones, eating lavish meals and going for recreational activities.

Railway authorities have instructed passengers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while travelling in the trains and at stations, according to the report. The government of Pakistan has announced a four-day holiday from April 10 till April 13 on account of Eidul Fitr.

