IK’s check-up: PTI body assails jail authorities for not allowing doctor’s visit

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday lambasted Adiala Jail administration for barring Dr Asim – one of the personal physicians of jailed founding PTI chairman Imran Khan – from conducting his medical check-up.

The committee which met here also termed the reference against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani – one of the six judges who have written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) after facing pressure from spy agencies in cases involving political matters – as a continuation of intimidating and coercing of judges by the ruling elite.

It said that the misconduct reference against Justice Kiyani was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to intimidate and coerce judges, adding the reference of misconduct against a particular judge after sending toxic letters to judges – who exposed interference of spy agencies in judicial matters – is part of the organised campaign against the judiciary by certain quarters.

The committee urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of the incidents of harassing judges directly and indirectly so as to bring to the limelight the persons responsible for this organised campaign against judges and the judiciary.

On the completion of two years of the regime change operation on April 9, they called upon the Pakistani nation to come out to hold peaceful protests across the country.

The forum urged the people to hoist national as well as PTI flags to show solidarity with their beloved leader Imran Khan.

The PTI Core Committee stated that the party decided to boycott the “unconstitutional” Senate elections for the slots of chairman and his deputy, adding the elections should be postponed until election of new senators from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The forum made it clear that election for chairman and deputy chairman Senate without representation of all federating units was “unconstitutional” and unacceptable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail doctor Dr Asim

