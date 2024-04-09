Gold prices hit all-time high

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices on Monday hit all-time highs, as the global bullion value reached $2355 per ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold prices maintained its upward trend, gaining further Rs600 and Rs514 to hit the record highs of Rs. 245,700 per tola and Rs. 210,648 per 10 grams, respectively.

The international market saw also a slight momentum in the bullion value reaching all-time highs of $2355 per ounce, up by $5, added with a $20 premium by the local market.

Silver was traded for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams with the global value standing at $27.80 per ounce, traders said.

