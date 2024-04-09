Clarification

KARACHI: Reference BR editorial on 7th April 2024 ‘FED UP JAPANESE INVESTORS’ the following facts are appraised:

On 5th April 2024 the news appeared in your paper that the Government of Japan has decided to provide additional grants of $9.8M for two projects. This news shows confidence of the Government of Japan in the policies of Government of Pakistan and political stability in Pakistan.

According to official data available on the Japanese Embassy website; Japan has FDI in Pakistan is $182M (July 2022/June 2023). This reflects Japanese investors’ confidence in the security situation in Pakistan. According to the Board of Investment (BOI), in financial year 2022-23 the FDI from Japan stands at $183M while there is a minor dip of $1.2M in FDI from 2023-2024(Jul- Jan) which is a negligible amount in terms of already made investment in Pakistan. This decrease is not due to any policy issues but may be due to some restructuring of the investment portfolio by Japanese investors in Pakistan.