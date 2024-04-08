AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
London stocks start week with caution as key economic data looms

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 02:09pm

British equities started the week on a cautious note, as investors braced for crucial US and UK economic data, while a rise in industrial metal miners limited losses.

The commodity-centric FTSE 100 declined 0.1% by 7:11 GMT.

The domestically-inclined FTSE 250 was flat.

Leading sectoral gains, industrial metal miners added 0.8% as Shanghai copper prices jumped to a record high following supply cuts and positive demand prospects.

Investor look forward to the US consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday and Britain’s GDP figures on Friday.

FTSE 100 flat; precious metal miners offset gains in homebuilders

The European Central Bank is broadly expected to keep interest rates on hold in its monetary policy meeting later in the week.

Among individual stocks, CVS Group fell by 1% after the veterinary services provider recently identified unauthorised external access to a limited number of its IT systems, resulting in a disruption to its UK operations.

