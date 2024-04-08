Palm opens lower on soft soyoil prices, inventory data in focus

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday, reflecting losses in rival soyoil even as market participants await March inventory data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Malaysian palm oil futures decline

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 10 ringgit, or 0.23%, to 4,333 ringgit ($919.22) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals